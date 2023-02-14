Global EV boom and bottlenecks, in charts

In the past few weeks, there has been much excitement about electric vehicles (EVs) in India. The Centre signalled its seriousness about EVs in its latest budget by extending subsidies to batteries and reducing customs duty on lithium cells. Then, the discovery of 5.9 million tonnes of lithium reserves in Jammu and Kashmir triggered discussions on securing minerals that are key to battery technology. Closer to customers, nearly 40 EV models are expected to be launched in India till 2025. The shift to EVs is a global trend, and what’s happening in India reflects factors that move the industry globally.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}