Global development finance institutions mull ways to support MFIs, NBFCs: CDC

MUMBAI: Global development finance institutions (DFIs), including the UK government's CDC, are exploring ways in which they can jointly support Indian microfinance institutions and NBFCs which cater to MSMEs and people engaged in the informal sectors, who are expected to bear the biggest brunt of the nationwide lockdown, said a senior executive at CDC in an interaction with Mint.

"We are in conversation with various multilateral development agencies and we are trying to see how we can provide support to these companies in a coordinated manner. There is a fair amount of overlap in investments among the multilaterals both in the financial services sector and in healthcare and we will be looking at these two sectors for collaborative solutions," said Srini Nagarajan, managing director and head of Asia at CDC.

Apart from CDC, many other DFIs and multilateral agencies such as International Finance Corp, the Asian Development Bank, Dutch development bank FMO, Germany's DEG, France's Proparco are active investors in India.

CDC itself has invested over $1.5 billion in India.

"This is the time development finance institutions, should step up our role and it is our top priority to support the most vulnerable sections of society as well as preserving the long-term development impact in our existing investment portfolio," said Nagarajan.

The DFI efforts to join hands in providing support to financial institutions comes at a time when the Reserve Bank of India has announced a moratorium on term loans for customers. While customers of NBFCs and MFIs have the option to avail moratorium, these lenders themselves have not been provided a moratorium on the debt that they have raised from banks. This scenario is expected to cause severe stress on the balance sheet of NBFCs and MFIs.

"The problem with NBFCs and MFIs is the mismatch between collections and repayments to the wholesale lenders where on one hand you have to give moratorium to borrowers and on the other hand the NBFC itself does not get a moratorium from its lenders. That seems a bit lopsided. There should be equitable treatment," said Nagarajan.

CDC feels that given the important role that MFIs and many NBFCs play in financial inclusion, it is important that the central bank should provide support to such institutions.

"If banks are reluctant to support NBFCs, then in circumstances like these, elsewhere in the world, we have seen that the central bank steps in as a counterparty. These NBFCs and MFIs deal with MSMEs, which employ the bulk of the population, as well as several other vulnerable sections of society," Nagarajan said.

He added that the DFIs can provide support to these financial institutions in various forms, helping them mitigate the impact of the disruption caused by covid-19 and the lockdown.

"DFI’s can support in three broad forms: (i) Defensive investments to support existing portfolio companies through the crisis – to ensure that they are able to continue to deliver the desired development impact. (ii) Proactive investments in companies that can help to mitigate some of the adverse impacts of the crisis and (iii) 'Rebuild & Recover’ investments that DFI’s can execute once the worst effects of the crisis have passed," said Nagarajan.

"The exact forms in which this support could materialize is still work in progress," he added.

CDC is also looking at helping it's own direct investee companies either through debt or equity, as needed.

