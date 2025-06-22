The salary concern running through female employment

Bihar and Uttar Pradesh are also among the 22 states that have seen the share of salaried among women workers decline between 2017-18 and 2023-24. Even in an affluent state like Delhi, the decline in women in salaried jobs has been 7 percentage points. States and Union territories that have seen an increase in the proportion of salaried women are Chandigarh, Andhra Pradesh, Goa and Haryana. The big challenge in the labour market facing the government is to accelerate not just absolute numbers, but also the share of higher-quality jobs. Salaried jobs may be boring, but they are better than the alternatives for now, at least.