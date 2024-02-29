‘Global innovator…’ Bill Gates hails India for providing COVID vaccines to over 150 nations in critical times
India was also a very big source of COVID vaccines for the world, and the foundation also partnered with Indian companies in this effort, said Bill Gates
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates hailed India for providing COVID vaccines to over 150 countries in a time of grave crisis and appreciated the country ‘as a global innovator’, contributing valuable solutions to global health problems.
