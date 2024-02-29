 ‘Global innovator…’ Bill Gates hails India for providing COVID vaccines to over 150 nations in critical times | Mint
Wed Feb 28 2024 15:59:21
‘Global innovator…’ Bill Gates hails India for providing COVID vaccines to over 150 nations in critical times

Sanchari Ghosh

India was also a very big source of COVID vaccines for the world, and the foundation also partnered with Indian companies in this effort, said Bill Gates

Microsoft Co-Founder Bill Gates exchanges greetings with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya during a meeting with the health officials, at the Manekshaw Centre, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Amit Sharma)Premium
Microsoft Co-Founder Bill Gates exchanges greetings with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya during a meeting with the health officials, at the Manekshaw Centre, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Amit Sharma)

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates hailed India for providing COVID vaccines to over 150 countries in a time of grave crisis and appreciated the country ‘as a global innovator’, contributing valuable solutions to global health problems. 

"India has long been a global innovator, contributing valuable solutions to global health problems, starting with the role of India's vaccine sector in providing high-quality and cost-effective vaccines for a variety of conditions that are helping save millions of lives across the world," he said.

Mentioning India's role in the during the COVID times, Bill Bates said. "India was also a very big source of COVID vaccines for the world, and the foundation also partnered with Indian companies in this effort." 

He also pointed out India's potential in clinical diagnostics noting that in the coming years ‘Indian innovation will play an even bigger role in helping solve global health issues’

" I met with some innovative companies in the field of diagnostics earlier on my trip and I think there is a lot of potential for Indian solutions to be a game-changer for important public health priorities, especially TB. A low-cost, reliable TB diagnostic would be essential for India to reach its TB control and elimination goals."

Bill Gates joins hands with India Govt

Gates was speaking during a meeting with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, when he announced Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the government of India are working with the private sector to come up with a cost-effective therapy for sickle cell anaemia for the whole world.

"India has a sizeable disease burden; it is an even bigger challenge in Africa. Currently, the costs of available therapies are unaffordable--even for high-income countries like the US--and it might be an area for partnership between the foundation and the Government of India, working with the Indian private sector to come up with a cost-effective therapy for sickle cell anaemia for the whole world," Bill Gates said.

He further said, "The foundation has been privileged to have a strong partnership with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, working on a range of health priorities, including maternal and child health, anaemia, infectious diseases, including vaccine-preventable diseases, digital health and other areas."

 

Published: 29 Feb 2024, 08:20 AM IST
