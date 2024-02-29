Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates hailed India for providing COVID vaccines to over 150 countries in a time of grave crisis and appreciated the country ‘as a global innovator’, contributing valuable solutions to global health problems. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"India has long been a global innovator, contributing valuable solutions to global health problems, starting with the role of India's vaccine sector in providing high-quality and cost-effective vaccines for a variety of conditions that are helping save millions of lives across the world," he said.

Mentioning India's role in the during the COVID times, Bill Bates said. "India was also a very big source of COVID vaccines for the world, and the foundation also partnered with Indian companies in this effort." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He also pointed out India's potential in clinical diagnostics noting that in the coming years ‘Indian innovation will play an even bigger role in helping solve global health issues’

" I met with some innovative companies in the field of diagnostics earlier on my trip and I think there is a lot of potential for Indian solutions to be a game-changer for important public health priorities, especially TB. A low-cost, reliable TB diagnostic would be essential for India to reach its TB control and elimination goals."

Bill Gates joins hands with India Govt Gates was speaking during a meeting with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, when he announced Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the government of India are working with the private sector to come up with a cost-effective therapy for sickle cell anaemia for the whole world. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"India has a sizeable disease burden; it is an even bigger challenge in Africa. Currently, the costs of available therapies are unaffordable--even for high-income countries like the US--and it might be an area for partnership between the foundation and the Government of India, working with the Indian private sector to come up with a cost-effective therapy for sickle cell anaemia for the whole world," Bill Gates said.

He further said, "The foundation has been privileged to have a strong partnership with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, working on a range of health priorities, including maternal and child health, anaemia, infectious diseases, including vaccine-preventable diseases, digital health and other areas."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!