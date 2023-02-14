New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday claimed that the successful events of the Global Investor Summit( GIS) have given recognition to a new Uttar Pradesh all over the world and will pave the way for making the tate the biggest economy in the country,

During a meeting with the cabinet ministers, the CM said, UP has successfully hosted the Global Investors Summit 2023 and G-20 events in the last one week. “Guests from 40 countries arrived in the Global Investors Summit, while representatives of 36 countries, including our friendly nations, are participating in the G-20. Our ministers and administrative officers played a big role in organising both the programmes. Everyone worked with better teamwork," he said.

The CM said that the local public cooperated with a positive spirit. “Both these programmes have become an example of discipline and good governance. These successful events have given recognition to a new UP all over the world. Congratulations to the entire state on this achievement," he said.

He said almost 10,000 investors showed up in the summit to make investments in UP. With more than ₹33.50 lakh crore in industrial investment, this Investors Summit has set a new record in the country. Record industrial investment has flowed into underdeveloped areas such as Bundelkhand and Purvanchal, Yogi claimed.

The chief minister added that he success of this summit will pave the way for making Uttar Pradesh the biggest economy in the country.

He also instructed that before the budget session of the Legislature starting from February 20, all the ministers should visit the districts of their charge.

“Meet entrepreneurs, the business class, and youth along with local public representatives and introduce them to the economic upliftment of Uttar Pradesh. Give information about the success of the Global Investors Summit. The general public should be informed about how this summit is going to make Uttar Pradesh the growth engine of the country’s economy. Inform them about the job-employment opportunities being created for the youth," he told the ministers.

The CM said that all ministers should immediately review the industrial investment proposals received by their respective departments. “We have to organise a groundbreaking ceremony in the next six months by launching a large number of investment proposals on the ground. Take necessary cooperation from the Industrial Development Department and Invest UP," he said.

He said that before the Investors Summit, retired administrative officers and senior educationists visited the universities and colleges of the state and introduced the youth to the employment-oriented programmes of the state. “While preparing the report of this three-day visit, preparations should be made to organise such programs in future as well," he said.