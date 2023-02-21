Global Investors Summit 2023: Andhra Pradesh aims to set up 20,000 new MSMEs, over 5 lakh jobs
Andhra Pradesh will showcase its robust presence of MSMEs and startups, good infrastructure, business-friendly environment, and its pool of talented, skilled young population at the Global Investors Summit 2023.
The Andhra Pradesh government will hold a two-day Global Investors Summit 2023 on March 3 and 4 at Visakhapatnam with the aim to achieve remarkable growth in the industrial sector. The theme of the summit is "Advantage Andhra Pradesh – Where Abundance Meets Prosperity".
