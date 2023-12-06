Global Investors Summit in Dehradun from December 8-9: All you need to know

Dehradun is gearing up to host the Global Investors Summit on December 8-9, where organisers are anticipating a turnout of 5,000 delegates from India and abroad. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Plan The Uttarakhand government plans to highlight over 15 investor-friendly policies, emphasising good governance measures, a supportive regulatory framework, and sustainable practices during the Summit. The agenda also includes Business-to-Business (B2B) and Government-to-Business (G2B) meetings, aimed at aiding investors in making informed decisions, it added.

The Summit aims to foster collaboration between exhibitors, private enterprises, and government organisations by giving them a platform to display advanced technologies, innovations, and upcoming trends. Additionally, the sectoral sessions at the Summit will facilitate in-depth discussions on industry challenges and opportunities, as per the Uttarakhand government release. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Investment Ready During the Social Media Influencers Meet preceding the Global Investors Summit, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami emphasised the state's safety regarding law and order, branding it as one of the safest in the nation and a prime destination for investment.

"We've received a highly positive response from various locations across the country and abroad for the Investors Summit. Currently, investment proposals worth ₹2 lakh crore have been confirmed," Dhami said. He also stressed that the government's primary focus was on creating job opportunities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Encouraging wider awareness, the CM urged attendees at the Social Media Influencers Meet to promote the event across the country and globally. He expressed the desire for "Destination Uttarakhand, Global Investors Summit" to trend worldwide through their platforms.

Dhami on December 5 also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will officially open the Summit, at the Forest Research Institute on December 8. He further said that the framework of 'Destination Uttarakhand' is fashioned after the Vibrant Gujarat model, drawing inspiration from its structure and objectives. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Extensive Preparation Director General of Police (DGP) Abhinav Kumar told ANI that extensive preparations have been made for the upcoming event. Speaking on December 6, DGP Kumar highlighted the significance of the summit, stating, "The Chief Minister has orchestrated this Global Investors Summit for the industrial advancement of our state. Months of meticulous preparations have been underway, culminating in the final event scheduled for December 8-9 in Dehradun."

Anticipating a significant turnout, DGP Kumar noted, "We're expecting a substantial presence of investors and industrialists from across the country and worldwide. The Prime Minister is set to inaugurate the summit, while the Union Home Minister will be present at the closing ceremony."

Acknowledging security concerns regarding the dignitaries' participation, the Uttarakhand DGP assured, "Elaborate security measures have been put in place, considering the safety of the Prime Minister and the Home Minister, as well as the overall interest and participation in the event. Approximately 600 police personnel, overseen by a Deputy Inspector General (DIG), will be deployed for security purposes. Collaborative meetings with other agencies have also been held."

Expressing confidence in the Uttarakhand Police's commitment, DGP Kumar affirmed, "We are dedicated to ensuring the success of this Summit, in line with the Chief Minister's vision, and will spare no effort to make it a triumph."

