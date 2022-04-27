Global IT company moves Russian services to India

The company recorded an order entry of € 2.0 billion in Q1 2022, representing a book-to-bill ratio of 72%, compared to 96% in Q1 2021. This low level is not representative of revenue trends expected for the balance of the year, as it is primarily the reflect of (i) the timing of contract renewals, as significant renewals took place in prior quarters, including in Q1 2021, and (ii) a decrease in the average duration of new contracts.

