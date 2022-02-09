Global M&A transactions hit all-time high of $5.9 trillion in 2021: Bain & Co

“Tech assets in particular have decoupled from the broader M&A market, with median enterprise value/EBITDA multiples at 25 times. This is partially explained by the broad applicability of digital capabilities required to remain competitive across sectors. Healthcare similarly saw asset prices soar, with median multiples of 20 times. In both tech and healthcare, buyers are willing to pay a premium for high margin, high-growth assets. Meanwhile, non-tech and non-healthcare assets were also up vs. prior years, although median multiples of 14 times were well below the extremes seen in the other two industries," the report said.