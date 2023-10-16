Global maritime summit: Modi to unveil blueprint for blue economy

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate the third edition of the Global Maritime India Summit 2023 on Tuesday and unveil a blueprint for the maritime blue economy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The blueprint outlines strategic initiatives aimed at enhancing port facilities, promoting sustainable practices, and facilitating international collaboration, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

Modi will inaugurate, dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of projects worth more than ₹23,000 crore that are aligned with the 'Amrit Kaal Vision 2047’ for the Indian maritime blue economy, the statement added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The prime minister will also lay the foundation stone of Tuna Tekra all-weather deep draft terminal, to be built at a cost of more than ₹4,500 crore at Deendayal Port Authority in Gujarat.

This state-of-the-art greenfield terminal will be developed in PPP mode. The terminal, which is likely to emerge as an international trade hub, will handle next-gen vessels exceeding 18,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), and will act as a gateway for Indian trade via India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEC).

Prime Minister will also dedicate more than 300 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) worth more than 7 lakh crore for global and national partnerships in the maritime sector, during the programme. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The summit is the biggest maritime event in the country. It will witness participation of Ministers from across the globe representing countries from Europe, Africa, South America, Asia (including central Asia, the Middle East and BIMSTEC region). The event will also be attended by Global CEOs, business leaders, investors, officials, and other stakeholders from across the world. Further, several Indian states will also be represented at the summit by the ministers and other dignitaries.

The three-day summit will discuss and deliberate key issues of the maritime sector including ports of the future; decarbonisation; coastal shipping and inland water transportation; shipbuilding; repair and recycling; finance, insurance & arbitration; and maritime clusters among others.

