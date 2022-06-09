Global minimum tax could impact international investments: UNCTAD

The proposed global minimum tax would mean that tax rates on the foreign profits of multinationals will increase. Also, multinationals will reduce profit shifting and pay host-country rates on a larger profit base
NEW DELHI: The proposed introduction of a minimum tax of 15% on foreign profits of the largest multinational enterprises (MNEs) as part of global tax reforms will exert a potential downward pressure on new investment by companies and reduce the effectiveness of low tax rates and fiscal incentives to attract investment, United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) said on Thursday.
The UN body on trade and development said the proposed tax reforms have major implications for international investment and investment policy.
UNCTAD, in a statement, said quoting its latest report on investment and taxation, that the proposed global tax reforms planned for 2023 or 2024, aim to discourage multinationals from shifting profits to low-tax countries. Its key implications included increased tax revenues from multinationals for most countries, higher taxes on foreign profits of multinationals, potential downward pressure on new investment by multinationals and reduced effectiveness of low tax rates and fiscal incentives to attract investment, the UN body said. The reforms also meant an urgent need for investment promotion agencies and special economic zones to review investment attraction strategies, UNCTAD said.
“While the tax reforms are going to increase revenue collection for developing countries, from an investment attraction perspective, they entail both opportunities and challenges," the statement said quoting UNCTAD Secretary-General Rebeca Grynspan.
Developing countries face constraints in their responses to reforms, because of a lack of technical capacity to deal with the complexity of tax changes, and because of investment treaty commitments that could hinder effective fiscal policy action, Grynspan said, adding that the international community has the obligation to help.
The proposed global minimum tax would mean that tax rates on the foreign profits of multinationals will increase. Also, multinationals will reduce profit shifting and pay host-country rates on a larger profit base, the statement said.
The estimated rise in the effective tax rates faced by multinationals is conservatively estimated at 2 percentage points. This corresponds to an increase in tax revenues paid by multinationals to host countries of about 15% – closer to 20% for large firms that are directly affected by the reforms, the statement said.
Both developed economies and developing economies are expected to benefit substantially from increased revenue collection. Offshore financial centres stand to lose a substantial part of revenues collected from foreign affiliates.
For smaller developing countries, which generally have lower rates, the application of the top-up tax could make a major difference in revenue collection. The flipside of increased tax revenues is the potential downward pressure on the volume of investment that the increase in tax on foreign direct investment activities will exert, the statement said.
