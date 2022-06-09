Global minimum tax could impact international investments: UNCTAD

UNCTAD, in a statement, said quoting its latest report on investment and taxation, that the proposed global tax reforms planned for 2023 or 2024, aim to discourage multinationals from shifting profits to low-tax countries. Its key implications included increased tax revenues from multinationals for most countries, higher taxes on foreign profits of multinationals, potential downward pressure on new investment by multinationals and reduced effectiveness of low tax rates and fiscal incentives to attract investment, the UN body said. The reforms also meant an urgent need for investment promotion agencies and special economic zones to review investment attraction strategies, UNCTAD said.

