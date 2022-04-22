Global oil prices ease amid concerns over global growth, lockdowns in China

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Retail fuel prices in India, meanwhile, have remained unchanged for over a fortnight now, with the last price hike undertaken on 6 April. In the national capital, petrol costs ₹105.41 a litre, while diesel is selling for ₹96.67
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI: Global crude oil prices declined on Friday amid fears of a slowdown in global growth and demand concerns following the fresh surge in covid-19 cases in China and ensuing lockdowns.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI: Global crude oil prices declined on Friday amid fears of a slowdown in global growth and demand concerns following the fresh surge in covid-19 cases in China and ensuing lockdowns.
Around 1050am, the June Brent contract on the Intercontinental Exchange traded at $107.35 a barrel, down 0.9% from previous close. The June contract of West Texas Intermediate on NYMEX fell 0.93% to $102.82 per barrel.
Around 1050am, the June Brent contract on the Intercontinental Exchange traded at $107.35 a barrel, down 0.9% from previous close. The June contract of West Texas Intermediate on NYMEX fell 0.93% to $102.82 per barrel.
Ravindra Rao, head of commodity research at Kotak Securities, said, “Support from supply risks relating to Russia and supply disruption in Libya is countered by demand concerns amid China’s virus concerns and IMF’s forecast of slower growth."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Ravindra Rao, head of commodity research at Kotak Securities, said, “Support from supply risks relating to Russia and supply disruption in Libya is countered by demand concerns amid China’s virus concerns and IMF’s forecast of slower growth."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"Crude may continue to trade in a range amid mixed factors however supply risks may keep prices supported," he added.
"Crude may continue to trade in a range amid mixed factors however supply risks may keep prices supported," he added.
Earlier this week, in its World Economic Outlook April 2022, the International Monetary Fund said that global growth is projected to slow from an estimated 6.1% in 2021 to 3.6% in 2022 and 2023. This is 0.8 and 0.2 percentage points lower for 2022 and 2023 than projected in January.
Earlier this week, in its World Economic Outlook April 2022, the International Monetary Fund said that global growth is projected to slow from an estimated 6.1% in 2021 to 3.6% in 2022 and 2023. This is 0.8 and 0.2 percentage points lower for 2022 and 2023 than projected in January.
The Indian basket of crude, comprising Oman, Dubai and Brent grades, was at at $106.14 per barrel on April 21.
The Indian basket of crude, comprising Oman, Dubai and Brent grades, was at at $106.14 per barrel on April 21.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Retail fuel prices in India, meanwhile, have remained unchanged for over a fortnight now, with the last price hike undertaken on 6 April. In the national capital, petrol costs ₹105.41 a litre, while diesel is selling for ₹96.67.
Retail fuel prices in India, meanwhile, have remained unchanged for over a fortnight now, with the last price hike undertaken on 6 April. In the national capital, petrol costs ₹105.41 a litre, while diesel is selling for ₹96.67.