Global revenue from car and bike-sharing may rise 40% by 2030: Study

Mobility services, such as car rentals and bike-sharing, that focus more on sustainability and alternative energy will transform how people get around in cities globally, a just-released study by the Oliver Wyman Forum and the Institute of Transportation studies at the University of California, Berkeley said.
The study, which analyzed 13 services in three regions — North America, Europe and Asia — said mobility services expected to generate annual revenue of $660 billion in 2030. The figure represents a nearly 40% increase from the $260 billion in revenue generated in 2020.
The study said the growing use of mobility services across the globe will significantly transform how people get around in cities well beyond traditional public transit and privately owned cars.
With a greater focus on sustainability and alternative energy, such as battery-powered EVs, the services will bring potential benefits for the climate, pollution and the livability of cities, the study noted.
By adopting EVs at a faster rate than private car owners, the new mobility services could improve air quality, reduce noise levels, and shrink the carbon footprint of cities, the researchers said.
The researchers said the mobility services would evolve at different speeds depending on the location. Europe will overtake Asia as the fastest-growing electric vehicle market. Asia will become a larger market for bike-sharing and moped sharing.
Improvements in technology, governmental regulations and consumer mobility demand are expected to drive most of the growth for the entire industry across all regions.
Congestion will remain a concern going forward, given the popularity of ride-sharing over public transit. It’s too soon to know whether the services will reduce congestion over time, according to the researchers.
The report further said while people moving to bicycles and scooters could reduce the number of cars in a city, ride hailing and car sharing may contribute to congestion if commuters choose these services over mass transit.
Although some commuters have returned to public transit as Covid-19 fears have waned, these systems remain fragile and vulnerable, weakened from the loss of revenue.
Any long-term shift from mass transit to ride-hailing could not only deprive systems of needed financial support but also lead to congestion, the report said.
Cities will need to strike a balance between encouraging new solutions and bolstering mass transit systems, the researchers said.
They can do this by consistently investing in infrastructure for mass transit, maintaining affordable fares and creating ecosystems that connect new services with mass transit as much as possible, the report added.
They can do this by consistently investing in infrastructure for mass transit, maintaining affordable fares and creating ecosystems that connect new services with mass transit as much as possible, the report added.