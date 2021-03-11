Global ripples from the commodities boom

While the winners of the ongoing rally will no doubt relish the turnaround, the countries who are net importers of commodities are already starting to make mitigation plans. China, for instance, may be a big producer of everything from oil and zinc to food, but it is also the most important buyer of commodities and was almost single-handedly responsible for the last “supercycle" that ended roughly a decade ago. The rapid recovery of the world’s second-biggest economy from covid-19 is one of the main reasons as to why energy, metals and agricultural goods are rising this time around.