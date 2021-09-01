Global smartphone sales up 10.8% in Q2 despite chip shortage, supply constraint

It also concurred with an earlier report from competitor Canalys, noting that Xiaomi outperformed Apple for the first time, becoming the second largest smartphone seller in the world. The company sold over 51 million units during the quarter, 15.5% higher than last year. Samsung retained its top spot in the market, growing sales by 17.6% year-on-year and selling over 57 million units during the quarter. Apple sold over 49 million units and grew by 15% year-on-year during the quarter. Gartner attributed Xiaomi’s rise to the second position to “stronger online presence" and “fast expansion in global markets" beyond the Asia-Pacific region.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}