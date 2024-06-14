‘Global South bearing brunt of uncertainties, tensions…’: What PM Modi said during G7 Summit address

At G7 Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the impact of global uncertainties and tensions on countries in the 'global south'.

First Published09:42 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during G7 Outreach Session
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during G7 Outreach Session(PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for an end to monopoly in technology and stressed the way in which uncertainties and tensions across the world was affecting the ‘global south’ during an address on Friday. The remarks were delivered during an Outreach session of the G7 summit in Italy. Modi also highlighted the many contributions made by India and his government's commitment towards making it a developed nation. 

“India has considered it its responsibility to put priorities and concerns of countries of the Global South on world stage…Countries of the Global South are bearing brunt of global uncertainties and tensions,” Modi said. 

(With inputs from agencies)

