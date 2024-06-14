Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features On Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • Mint Shorts
  • My Mint
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  ‘Global South bearing brunt of uncertainties, tensions…’: What PM Modi said during G7 Summit address

‘Global South bearing brunt of uncertainties, tensions…’: What PM Modi said during G7 Summit address

Livemint

At G7 Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the impact of global uncertainties and tensions on countries in the 'global south'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during G7 Outreach Session

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for an end to monopoly in technology and stressed the way in which uncertainties and tensions across the world was affecting the ‘global south’ during an address on Friday. The remarks were delivered during an Outreach session of the G7 summit in Italy. Modi also highlighted the many contributions made by India and his government's commitment towards making it a developed nation.

“India has considered it its responsibility to put priorities and concerns of countries of the Global South on world stage…Countries of the Global South are bearing brunt of global uncertainties and tensions," Modi said.

(With inputs from agencies)

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.