Union minister of commerce and industry Piyush Goyal on Monday said the Global South bears little responsibility for environmental damage, which he attributed to developed nations that historically benefited from low-cost energy.

Addressing the CII Partnership Summit 2024, where the audience included trade ministers and representatives from countries such as Italy, Israel, Bhutan, South Africa and Qatar, Goyal said nations of the Global South have historically borne the brunt of environmental challenges without reaping the benefits of low-cost energy, unlike developed nations.

He added that equitable global cooperation to tackle environmental challenges is needed while stressing the need for a balance between tradition and technological advancements.

The minister also highlighted the transformative potential of new technologies like artificial intelligence and automation on employment and livelihoods, urging nations to prepare their youth with the necessary skills.

"India, with its vast pool of aspirational youth, is empowering them through education and skilling to face tomorrow’s challenges,” he added.

Sustainability and consumption Meanwhile, speaking at length about the environmental consequences of excessive consumption, Goyal urged countries to rethink consumption patterns, emphasizing a circular economy and reduced carbon footprints.

The minister added the importance of energy as a cornerstone of economic growth, linking it to financial stability and innovation.

"Energy will determine the future, and we must ensure liquidity and stability to fund sustainable development,” he added.

Inclusivity and global cooperation Goyal stressed inclusivity as the foundation of global development, advocating for innovation, infrastructure, investment, and industry to foster inclusive growth.

He also called for stronger trade and tourism ties among partner nations to boost economic cooperation.

