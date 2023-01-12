Global South will drive world growth in 21st century: Modi

Modi said that human-centric development is an important priority for developing countries and if worked together, developing nations could set the global agenda. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharamn, who also spoke at the event, said the summit will help the G20 Presidency to reflect on common issues affecting our economies. The finance minister exhorted the Global South to continue to show strong solidarity and expressed India’s intent to incorporate voice of the global South in multilateral fora, the finance ministry said in a social media post quoting Sitharaman. Modi said lack of resources for development needs and increasing instability both in natural climate and geopolitical climate were the common challenges of nations.