Global standard for AI: Can we bell the cat?

Why the buzz around regulating AI?

Talk of regulating artificial intelligence (AI) really became mainstream in the aftermath of the popularization of private tech firm OpenAI’s ChatGPT. Since new AI tools can mimic human cognitive abilities and create deepfakes that are hard to distinguish from original audio and video, global tech leaders say a framework is needed to regulate the tech. The B20 Summit said regulating AI would be crucial to enable global real-time payments, maintain trust at workplaces, prevent cyber attacks and, most importantly, ensure that the internet does not become fragmented by regulations in different countries.

