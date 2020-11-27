Global streaming services have been insensitive to Indian culture: Uday Shankar

New Delhi: Top media and entertainment industry executives said the decision to bring OTT (over-the-top) streaming platforms and digital news portals under the ambit of the I&B ministry is not as important as the lens or regulatory framework that will eventually emerge to look at content. However, global streaming services have been irresponsible and insensitive to India’s diversity and culture in offering gratuitous content, said Uday Shankar, the outgoing president of the Walt Disney Company APAC and chairman, Star and Disney India.

Speaking at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit on Friday, Shankar said streaming services should not take the freedom they are allowed for granted. “This is what happens when so-called global services coming to the country disregard everything because they believe what works in one country can work everywhere. Then this is the backlash," Shankar said, referring to the move of bringing OTT platforms under the purview of the information and broadcasting ministry. Although he doesn’t endorse governments going into regulatory overdrive, Shankar said irresponsible behaviour in the name of creativity is not something that can be defended.

“The kind of gratuitous content, the amount of sex, abusive language or violence, even though they exist in all our lives…some of it is just being done to get attention," he said.





Shankar said it remains to be seen whether regulatory lens for OTT will be over-prescriptive or fosters creative imagination. “If television content is regulated, it will be difficult to make a case for the same kind of content going on streaming platforms to not be regulated. If the government has to regulate it, it’s an official decision and I don’t think it really matters. What’s important is the lens of regulation—do we want to be over-prescriptive or do we want creativity and imagination to have a role in this," Shankar pointed out.





He added that Indian consumers are far more open and mature than most regulators deem them to be and do not need filters to be applied to everything they watch. Further, it will be a challenge to regulate the huge volume of content available on some of these global services that curate programming from across the world.





Co-panellist Ajay Bijli, chairman and managing director, PVR Ltd who has seen his share of regulation with feature film content being censored and disclaimers on smoking and drinking being inserted, said it would be regressive to compromise on the sanctity of what is being created online when consumers are already used to watching a certain kind of programming. If one is watching shows with children and there is certification like ratings and target age group, then it is fine, Bijli Said.





Covid-19 may have dealt a huge blow to the entertainment industry but there was a lot else ailing the segment even prior to the pandemic, the panellists pointed out. For instance, niche general entertainment channels on television, such as those in the English language, or belonging to genres such as lifestyle and infotainment, are facing a huge business challenge owing to the new regulation introduced by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai). The new tariff order (NTO) introduced by Trai prevented bundling of channels by broadcasters and asked viewers to opt for individual channels instead of the pre-determined bouquets. The tariff order was expected to make channels cheaper but on ground, the opposite happened on ground and the cost of price of like-to-like entertainment went up.

“The business case (for niche channels) has come under huge challenge and that’s not something you can blame on covid. It’s because of the regulatory dispensation we are operating in India. Television has been a huge victim of regulatory thoughtlessness," Shankar said. The mechanism has ensured only the mass market channels get visibility and while there is an audience section really passionate about niche channels, for them to access and discover it is becoming increasingly difficult.





To be sure, with cinema theatres being the first ones to shut and the last to get permission to open, the film exhibition business is at its lowest right now. Though the absence of absence of new content and surge in covid-19 infections is delaying recovery of the sector, both Bijli and Shankar agreed the sector is poised for comeback.

“The human race always bounces back," Bijli said adding that 6.25 million people watched movies in theatres across the globe in 2019. The period post reopening in October this year, he said, is not an appropriate benchmark to judge the performance of the theatrical segment. Even though a few Tamil and Bengali language films have arrived in theatres, the big Bollywood spectacle is some time away. The trend of filmmakers taking their films directly to streaming platforms is an aberration that he doesn’t blame anyone for it, Bijli said. He added that the film industry realizes that theatrical still comprises 60% of overall movie revenues. Also, when films go straight to OTT, they lose the monetization journey. “Theatres also provide the filteration process…in how much should be paid for a film (by OTT)," Bijli said.

“Cinema is an incomplete experience till you get brand-new movies. The single-digit occupancy is not bothering me, what is making me happy is that people are so keen to get out. We are not hardwired to stay at home," he added.

"If the surge comes down, big films like '83 will release even if there is no vaccine," Bijli said.

Shankar added that streaming versus theatre is not a binary argument. “After the pandemic is over theatre will even get bigger," he said.

