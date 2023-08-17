New Delhi: Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday emphasized the pivotal role of global summit for traditional medicine in merging ancient practices and contemporary science to achieve health-focused sustainable development goals.

Inaugurating the WHO's event, Mandaviya said "This summit offers an unparalleled platform for international dialogue and collaboration in traditional and complementary medicine. Its continuing significance is evident in the modern demand for herbal-based pharmaceuticals and cosmetics."

The summit, a joint endeavor with the G20 Health Ministers’ Meeting held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat from August 17-19, aspires to spotlight traditional, complementary, and integrative medicine's key contributions to addressing contemporary health challenges.

Ayush minister Sarbanand Sonowal highlighted the summit's role in fostering international collaboration in traditional medicine, emphasizing its potential to drive universal health objectives.

WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus acknowledged India's strides in expanding health services and spotlighted the roots of many current drugs in traditional practices.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel expressed his pride in hosting the inaugural summit and highlighted India's enduring health-centered philosophy.

The event promises two days of rich discussion on traditional medicine's global aspects, culminating in the unveiling of an exhibition celebrating its worldwide value and diversity.