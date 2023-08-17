Global summit for traditional medicine merges ancient and modern practices: Mandaviya1 min read 17 Aug 2023, 01:58 PM IST
This summit offers an unparalleled platform for international dialogue and collaboration in traditional and complementary medicine
New Delhi: Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday emphasized the pivotal role of global summit for traditional medicine in merging ancient practices and contemporary science to achieve health-focused sustainable development goals.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message