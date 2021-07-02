NEW DELHI: India said on Friday it backed a proposed global tax framework aimed at checking aggressive tax planning by multinational corporations but the final deal expected by October should ensure sustainable tax revenue to developing countries where global tech giants have customers.

If the deal materialises as planned, India will roll back its digital services tax or equalisation levy on offshore digital service providers in return for the new taxation rights. This will also avoid prospects of the US retaliating against India’s equalisation levy.

The finance ministry, in a statement, on Friday said majority of the members of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and the G20 groupings on Thursday adopted “a high level statement containing an outline of a consensus solution to address the tax challenges arising from the digitalisation of the economy."

The proposed global tax regime has two elements - forcing multinational companies to pay a minimum tax of 15% in every country while countries like India get the right to tax the profits of global tech giants who serve local consumers digitally through offshore platforms. This is of particular interest to New Delhi as India is a big market for global gig economy firms including e-commerce, social media and content streaming companies.

The finance ministry statement emphasises what New Delhi expects from the final shape of the new tax framework - it should benefit emerging countries where multinational corporations have customers but not physical presence. It said India is in favour of a consensus solution which is simple to implement and simple to comply.

“At the same time, the solution should result in allocation of meaningful and sustainable revenue to market jurisdictions, particularly for developing and emerging economies," said the statement. It added that India will continue to constructively engage with the other countries for reaching a consensus based, ready to implement solution comprising both the elements of the deal as a package by October.

It pointed out that some significant issues including share of profit allocation remain open and need to be addressed. New Delhi would want the final shape to be beneficial to countries which are markets for global tech giants.

OECD said in a statement on 1 July that MNCs should offer 20-30% of their profits in excess of a 10% margin for taxation in countries where they have customers. Also, such markets will be determined by a threshold, the MNC should be deriving at least 1 million euros in revenue from that market. For smaller jurisdictions with GDP lower than 40 billion euros, the nexus will be set at 250,000 euros, OECD stated. India is likely to negotiate on the finer points of the new tax regime.

“The principles underlying the solution vindicates India’s stand for a greater share of profits for the markets, consideration of demand side factors in profit allocation, the need to seriously address the issue of cross border profit shifting and need for subject to tax rule to stop treaty shopping," said the finance ministry statement.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.