Global tax deal should offer sustainable revenue to developing countries: India

OECD said in a statement on 1 July that MNCs should offer 20-30% of their profits in excess of a 10% margin for taxation in countries where they have customers. Also, such markets will be determined by a threshold, the MNC should be deriving at least 1 million euros in revenue from that market. For smaller jurisdictions with GDP lower than 40 billion euros, the nexus will be set at 250,000 euros, OECD stated. India is likely to negotiate on the finer points of the new tax regime.