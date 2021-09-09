Qentelli, a global technology firm, today said that it is planning to recruit more than 500 professionals in the country by the end of 2021 to meet the demands of its new business wins.

The addition of 500 people in India by the end of December will mainly be for full-stack developers, product managers, automation engineers and other roles, the company said in a statement.

The technology company is hiring across various experience levels, and openings are mainly tech-focused roles in Automation, UI/UX, Full Stack Dev, Python – Hadoop – Data Science, AWS and Azure DevOps, SAP while the others are in business functions like sales, pre-sales, human resources, operations and marketing, the statement added.

The firm also aims for a $1 billion valuation by the end of 2023.

"Despite the pandemic, we had strong growth in the customer base. Additionally, we have a hundred per cent client retention. We are addressing the rising digital needs of the companies. We need to expand our team to get the right set of people so we can deliver faster, better, cost-effective solutions for modern digital businesses."

"Since our core culture is based on innovation while working with mainstream and cutting-edge technologies, the company plans to leverage the large pool of tech talent in India with the remote or hybrid model," Qentelli Executive Vice President Rashi Srivastava said.

Meanwhile, around 45 per cent of employers in India are keen on hiring apprentices in the current half of the year (July to December) to reduce the skill gap and offset the workforce scarcity due to the pandemic.

According to the 'Apprenticeship Outlook Report for H2 2021' by the National Employability through Apprenticeship Program from TeamLease Skills University, around 45 per cent of the employers surveyed are keen on hiring apprentices from July to December, which indicates a four per cent increase in the intent compared to the January-June period.

The report also revealed that about 64 per cent of employers are keen to further increase their current apprentice intake, which is six per cent more as compared to January-June 2021.

The Apprenticeship Outlook Report is based on a survey conducted across 14 cities and 18 leading sectors among 833 companies.

With agency inputs

