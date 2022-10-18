Addressing the 90th Interpol General Assembly, PM Modi said when the threats are global the response to defeat it 'can't be just local'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that when the pace of change of dangers such as terrorism, drug trafficking and corruption is faster than earlier across the globe, the response to them cannot just be local. Addressing the 90th Interpol General Assembly, PM Modi also said it was high time that the world comes together to defeat these threats.
PM Narendra Modi also said that it was not enough to fight terrorism only in the physical space, “it is now spreading its presence through online radicalization and cyber threats."
WHEN THREATS ARE GLOBAL...
“Terrorism, corruption, drug trafficking, poaching, and organised crime. The pace of change of these dangers is faster than earlier. When threats are global, the response cannot be just local! It is high time that the world comes together to defeat these threats," PM Modi said.
Delegates from a total of 195 member countries comprising ministers, police chiefs of countries, heads of national central bureaus, and senior police officers were present in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi today for the 90th Interpol General Assembly.
Ahead of his address, PM Narendra Modi released the commemorative postal stamp and commemorative coins of ₹100 denomination.
“India is celebrating 75 years of independence in 2022. It is a celebration of our people, culture and achievements. In 2023, Interpol will be celebrating 100 years of its founding. This is a good time to rejoice and reflect. Learn from setbacks, celebrate victories, and then, look to the future with hope," PM Modi said.
Speaking of the Indian independence movement and the many fights India has fought, PM Modi said, “India is one of the top contributors in sending brave men and women to the United Nations Peacekeeping operations. Even before our own independence, we made sacrifices to make the world a better place."
“From climate targets to Covid vaccines, India has shown willingness to take the lead in any kind of crisis," PM Narendra Modi said.
‘FROM CLIMATE CHANGE TO COVID VACCINES…’
“At a time when nations and societies are becoming inward-looking, India calls for more, not less, international cooperation. Global cooperation for local welfare - is our call."
He added: “There can be no safe havens for the corrupt, terrorists, drug cartels, poaching gangs, or organised crime."
The general assembly will be held from 18 to 21 October. The general assembly is Interpol's supreme governing body and meets once a year to take key decisions related to its functioning. The meeting is taking place in India after a gap of about 25 years, it was last held in 1997.
