Global uncertainties may keep inflationary pressures elevated: Sitharaman
The finance minister said while the government has already taken steps to restrain food inflation, merchandise export growth faces challenges in the backdrop of slowing global demand
New Delhi: While domestic consumption and investment demand will continue driving India's growth, global and regional uncertainties and domestic disruptions may keep inflationary pressures elevated in the coming months, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday.