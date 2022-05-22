Global warming needs to be urgently brought under control: Environment Minister

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Bhupender Yadav inaugurated the Biological Diversity Exhibition at Chennai Kalaivanar Arangam on Sunday to mark the International Day for Biological Diversity
CHENNAI :Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate change Bhupender Yadav on International Day for Biological Diversity inaugurated the Biological Diversity Exhibition at Chennai Kalaivanar Arangam on Sunday.
At the inaugural event, the union minister said that biodiversity offers goods and services that provide a natural habitat and are essential for a well-functioning global economy.
He further mentioned that approximately 40% of the world's economy is based on biological products and any effort at conserving biodiversity would be able to succeed only by tackling the challenges that rise due to global warming.
"Global warming has to be urgently brought under control," he said, after inaugurating an exhibition on the occasion of International Day for Biological Diversity. He noted that the country was on track to achieve its biodiversity targets at the national level and was also contributing significantly towards achieving the biodiversity targets at the global level.
India has established a unique three-tier model of biodiversity resource governance at national, state and local body levels ensuring the entire country gets the representation in the governance system, he said.
The minister said the convergence of people, culture and rich tradition of Tamil Nadu has preserved its unique biodiversity in the region. He appealed to the people to take a pledge to work towards conserving biodiversity and sensitising the youth on the issues of conservation.
Yadav said the National Biodiversity Authority and Tamil Nadu Biodiversity Board were working with the Irula Snake Catchers Industrial Cooperative Society to provide access to snake venom to iSERA Biological Private Ltd which has signed an "Access and Benefit Sharing (ABS)" agreement.
As per the tie-up, 5% of the total purchase price of snake venom on an annual basis would be deposited into the account of the cooperative society for the benefit of the community, he said. Such partnerships are needed to strengthen and incentivise conservation, he added.
At the event, Yadav also announced the Indian biodiversity award and winners of the national level competition organised by the National Biodiversity Authority (NBA) on May 5, and launched the fourth cycle of biodiversity Samrakshan internship Programme, and released a special cover by the Indian Post on IDB 2022.
