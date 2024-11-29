Glovve, India’s first enterprise digital move management platform, set to transform corporate relocations

PTI
Published29 Nov 2024, 11:22 AM IST
~ Will offer significant benefits including time-cost savings of upto 70% subject to client needs ~ ~ Beneficial for several industries; IT/ITeS, BFSI, Consulting, Manufacturing, and Pharmaceuticals, and others ~ MUMBAI, India, Nov. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The corporate relocations sector is set to be revolutionised with the launch of Glovve, India's pioneering enterprise digital move management platform. Designed to streamline and simplify the complexities of employee and asset relocation, Glovve empowers organisations to manage transitions seamlessly, transparently, and securely. As workforce expansion gains momentum, efficient relocation management has become a critical need for organisations. A recent recruitment survey highlights a projected 6.33% workforce growth in H1 FY25, compared to 4.2% in H2 FY24. Working with the HR leaders and other stakeholders, the insights have also revealed persistent challenges in relocation management, such as lack of control during the movement, manual coordination, multi-vendor environment, decentralised processes, and complex contract handling. Glovve bridges these gaps by creating a digital ecosystem that enhances accessibility, efficiency, and global connectivity, ensuring seamless move management, end-to-end visibility, cost optimisation, and enhanced security. By combining process automation, data-driven insights, and a user-centric design, Glovve transforms the relocation experience for organisations and their mobile workforce. Glovve places a strong emphasis on data security, ensuring that all Personally Identifiable Information (PII) is encrypted both in transit and at rest. The platform's advanced technology enables real-time tracking, risk mitigation, and complete visibility, offering peace of mind to organisations and their employees. The platform's intuitive digital interface addresses the complexities of relocation, ensuring a smooth and transparent process for all stakeholders. Built to integrate seamlessly with existing HR systems, Glovve is particularly beneficial for industries like IT/ITeS, BFSI, Consulting, Manufacturing, and Pharmaceuticals. The platform's cost-effective model consolidates the relocation process into a single interface, delivering significant time and cost savings, improving organisational efficiency, eventually enhancing employee satisfaction during transitions. Highlighting the benefits of the innovative platform, Saurabh Gupta, Senior Vice President – Digital Product & Technology, Glovve, said, "Glovve represents a paradigm shift in move management, addressing challenges that have persisted in the relocation process. Our platform's strength lies in its ability to create a seamless ecosystem where all stakeholders—HR professionals, relocating employees and relocation agents, all can collaborate effortlessly. We have focused on developing interfaces that simplify complex processes, automate routine tasks, and provide real-time insights and bring transparency, thereby enhancing efficiency and improving the relocation experience. Our goal is to ensure a smooth and stress-free process by working with clients and their employees so that they can focus on innovation and growth." As Glovve mitigates the risks and tracks relocations by providing complete visibility, it acts as a trusted partner in driving organisational growth, enhancing employee mobility and fostering global interconnectedness. About Glovve Glovve is a pioneering enterprise digital move management platform dedicated to revolutionising the corporate relocation industry. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and innovative processes, Glovve will help companies maximise their growth potential by enabling seamless, transparent, and safe relocation of people and assets. The platform offers seamless move management, end-to-end visibility, cost optimisation, and enhanced security, setting a new standard in the relocation sector. Glovve's commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction positions it as a significant innovation in the industry, ready to meet the evolving needs of modern businesses and their mobile workforce across multiple sectors. (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PRNewswire and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

First Published:29 Nov 2024, 11:22 AM IST
