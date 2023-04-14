Candidates vying for admission into premiere business schools across the globe and to appear for the Graduate Management Admission Test(GMAT) may likely see changes in the format of the exam. The CEO of of the Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) has stated that there will be some changes in the pattern of the paper of the exam. It includes the dropping of the 'analytical writing assessment' section and the introduction of 'data insights' as reported by Times of India .

The new format of the exam will be started in December this year and the existing one will be phased out in the first phase of next year.The GMAT exam is required for admissions in business schools and is designed to showcase the skills that are most relevant to the world's leading graduate business programs. Nine out of 10 new MBA enrolments globally are made using a GMAT score.

GMAC is a global non-profit association of 223 graduate business schools. It owns and administers the GMAT exam, used by more than 7,000 graduate programs worldwide

"Questions on data insights will draw from some of our previous content on integrated reasoning and data sufficiency. Each section of the exam will be a little bit more concise, but maintaining the integrity of the kind of performance that schools are looking for," said Joy Jones, GMAC's Chief Product Officer and General Manager of Assessments said to Times of India.

"We're focused on providing the flexibility and support to address the long-term needs of schools and test takers. As we continue to adjust to uncertainties of the new norm, our online exams become a vital standard option, providing test takers around the world with the confidence to test in a test centre or online to meet their business school application needs," said Joy Jones, GMAC's Chief Product Officer and General Manager of Assessments in an earlier interaction with news agency PTI.

Meanwhile, The Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL) will now take less than two hours to complete instead of three hours and the candidates will be able to see their official score release date upon completion of the test, according to the Educational Testing Services (ETS).

ETS, which conducts TOEFL and Graduate Record Examinations (GRE), announced on Tuesday a series of changes in the English language proficiency test to create an optimal experience for those taking it. The changes will be be effective from July 26.

TOEFL is a standardized test to measure the English language ability of non-native speakers wishing to enrol in English-speaking universities. The test is accepted by more than 11,500 universities and other institutions in over 160 countries, including the US, the UK, Canada and Australia.