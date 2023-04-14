GMAT to follow a shorter format and a new section. Details here

Candidates vying for admission into premiere business schools across the globe and to appear for the Graduate Management Admission Test(GMAT) may likely see changes in the format of the exam. The CEO of of the Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) has stated that there will be some changes in the pattern of the paper of the exam. It includes the dropping of the 'analytical writing assessment' section and the introduction of 'data insights' as reported by Times of India.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}