GMR and 19 others show interest to redevelop New Delhi railway station

NEW DELHI: As many as 20 global and domestic companies including France-based Socié té Nationale des Chemins de Fer (SNCF), Arabian Construction Company, Anchorage Infrastructure, GMR, Adani Group, JKB Infrastructure have evinced interest to redevelop and transform the New Delhi railway station. The project is a part of the national transporter’s ambitious asset monetization programme.

The project would be developed on a public private partnership (PPP) model, with a concession period of 60 years. The estimated cost of the project is ₹6,500 crore and will be completed in around 4 years.

Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA), a statutory body under ministry of railways on Monday said it it held a pre-bid meeting on the redevelopment of the railway station, which saw ‘enthusiastic participation’ by 20 national and international firms.

The phased redevelopment will include station redevelopment, development of associated infrastructure, relocation of social infrastructure as well as the refurbishment of railway offices and railway quarters. New Delhi railway station is the largest and second busiest railway station in India. It handles approximately 4.5 lakh passengers daily. The station handles around 400 trains per day.

The concessionaire will earn revenues from passenger handling fees collected from passengers via ticket sales, revenues from passenger facilities within the station such as retail areas, lounges, parking, advertisement spaces. It will also garner revenue from the development and lease of the commercial components to name a few.

“Food courts and restrooms, an elevated concourse with segregation of arriving and departing passengers, refurbished platforms with easy access from the concourse level, mezzanine level exclusively for passenger facilities such as lounges, an elevated road network with multiple entry and exit points, a multi-level car parking facility and green building provisions, such as optimum use of natural ventilation and lighting will be some of the key highlights of the redeveloped station," an official statement said.

The project will also include commercial ventures such as office, five-star hotels, budget hotels and serviced apartments on approximately 30 acres of land. There is also a plan to set up a business district on the outer circle of Connaught Place and near Bhavabhuti Marg. The station will be integrated with metro rail as well.

“The redevelopment of New Delhi railway station has attracted interest from leading global firms. The project aims to transform New Delhi railway station into a world-class transit hub, in line with the Prime Minister’s vision of New India. This station will be a one-stop destination for retail, commercial and hospitality. It will also boost real estate and ensure cascading development of New Delhi and surrounding regions," RLDA Vice Chairman Ved Parkash Dudeja said.

