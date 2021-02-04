OPEN APP
Home >News >India >GMR Group to collaborate with Airbus SE on aviation services
Novotel Hyderabad Airport Hotel is owned by GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd. Photo: Reuters
Novotel Hyderabad Airport Hotel is owned by GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd. Photo: Reuters

GMR Group to collaborate with Airbus SE on aviation services

1 min read . Updated: 04 Feb 2021, 01:27 PM IST Rhik Kundu

  • The companies signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore potential synergies in strategic areas of aviation services at the ongoing Aero India 2021

New Delhi: Airport operator GMR Group is set to collaborate with French aerospace major Airbus SE on maintenance, airport services, and training for commercial and military aircraft, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

The companies signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore potential synergies in strategic areas of aviation services at the ongoing Aero India 2021, the biennial defence and aviation exhibition held in Bengaluru.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
If you carefully choose TV channels according to new 2019 packs, your DTH bill may be even less than the present. The TRAI order is applicable to all operators including Airtel DTH TV, Tata Sky, Dish TV and Hathway Cable. Photo: iStock

TV ad volumes jump 23% YoY: BARC

1 min read . 02:47 PM IST
Labourers carry sacks containing rice grain from a FCI warehouse to trucks for transportation, during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in Patna, Saturday

India lines up deepwater port for rice, exports to surge amid global shortage

2 min read . 02:45 PM IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the Indian Ocean Region Defence Ministers' Conclave on the sidelines of Aero India 2021 in Bengaluru on Thursday.

India ready to supply LCA, missiles to IOR nations: Rajnath Singh

1 min read . 02:37 PM IST
Farmers at the site during their ongoing protest against farm laws at Delhi-Ghazipur border in Delhi

US criticizes India internet curbs, urges fresh farm talks

2 min read . 02:25 PM IST

Also Read | The health nudge is merely a mirage

"Under this partnership, GMR and Airbus teams will work together and innovate across areas such as airport operations and air cargo supply chain among others to realize our shared goals," said SGK Kishore, Executive Director - South and Chief Innovation Officer, GMR Airports.

GMR Group currently operates the country's busiest airport at New Delhi and Hyderabad. Besides these airports, the company is also developing greenfield airport projects at Goa, and Bhogapuram, Andhra Pradesh.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout