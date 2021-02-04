GMR Group to collaborate with Airbus SE on aviation services

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

New Delhi: Airport operator GMR Group is set to collaborate with French aerospace major Airbus SE on maintenance, airport services, and training for commercial and military aircraft, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

"Under this partnership, GMR and Airbus teams will work together and innovate across areas such as airport operations and air cargo supply chain among others to realize our shared goals," said SGK Kishore, Executive Director - South and Chief Innovation Officer, GMR Airports. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

GMR Group currently operates the country's busiest airport at New Delhi and Hyderabad. Besides these airports, the company is also developing greenfield airport projects at Goa, and Bhogapuram, Andhra Pradesh.

