GMR, NIIF join hands to invest ₹6.31 billion in three airports. Updated: 07 Dec 2022, 09:32 AM IST
This would be NIIF's first direct investment in the state of Goa.
GMR Airports Limited (GAL) and National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) have announced a financial partnership for NIIF to invest in the equity capital of three airport projects. This would be NIIF's first direct investment in the state of Goa as well as its first investment in an airport asset in the nation.