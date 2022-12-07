GMR, NIIF join hands to invest 6.31 billion in three airports

GBS Raju, Business Chairman – Airports, GMR Group, said: “It is a proud moment for GMR Group having developed Mopa Airport. Goa is the prime holiday destination in India and visited by travellers from across the world. We are confident that Mopa Airport will be a marquee airport in the country and shall add to the pride and economic development of the state. The Airports has been designed to capture the vibrancy and the essence of Goan culture. Our partnership with NIIF which will also extend to two more airports is a further testament of GMR’s credibility as an Airport Infrastructure developer and the future of the Aviation industry in the country."

