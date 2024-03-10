GMR's DIAL set to put in operation revamped Delhi Airport Terminal 1 inaugurated by PM Modi today
Delhi Airport Terminal 1 inauguration: The GMR Group is preparing to manage the recently expanded Terminal 1 of Delhi Airport, which has now doubled its capacity to accommodate 40 million passengers per annum.
Delhi Airport Terminal 1 inauguration: The GMR Group is gearing up to operate the newly expanded Terminal 1 of Delhi Airport, which has doubled its capacity to handle 40 million passengers per annum (MPPA). As Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the world-class integrated terminal to the nation today, the GMR-led Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) has prepared to operationalize the revamped facility.