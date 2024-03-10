Delhi Airport Terminal 1 inauguration: The GMR Group is preparing to manage the recently expanded Terminal 1 of Delhi Airport, which has now doubled its capacity to accommodate 40 million passengers per annum.

Delhi Airport Terminal 1 inauguration: The GMR Group is gearing up to operate the newly expanded Terminal 1 of Delhi Airport, which has doubled its capacity to handle 40 million passengers per annum (MPPA). As Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the world-class integrated terminal to the nation today, the GMR-led Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) has prepared to operationalize the revamped facility.

Speaking on the occasion, I Prabhakara Rao, Group Deputy Managing Director, GMR Group, said, “The Delhi Airport Phase 3A Expansion project, a monumental undertaking driven by GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd led DIAL, is more than bricks and mortar; it's a testament to our nation's ambition and a catalyst for its continued growth. Terminal 1 enhances capacity and redefines the passenger experience while embracing sustainability. The expanded integrated terminal, a marvel of innovation and aesthetics, will serve 40 million passengers annually, double its previous capacity," as quoted by ANI.

The GMR group stated that with the expansion, "Delhi Airport now stands among elite global hubs, boasting a 100 MPPA capacity. The integration of Arrival and Departure terminals is not just architectural; it's a transformative journey, resonating with India's ambition and connecting the nation to the world."

"Through this project, we have reimagined a seamless journey facilitated by facial recognition, self-service kiosks, and automated baggage systems. Spacious concourses bathed in natural light, offering a haven of comfort with prayer rooms, yoga areas, and quiet zones are its integral part," Rao said.

According to the release, "GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd (GIL)-led DIAL undertook the expansion work in 2019 to make Delhi Airport future-ready. The expansion work was carried out as per the Master Plan 2016 as Delhi Airport witnessed a massive surge in Air Traffic Movements (ATMs) and passenger numbers, exceeding projections."

In a significant infrastructure addition, PM Modi inaugurated 15 airport projects, including 12 new terminal buildings worth almost ₹10,000 crore in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh. This event marked one of the biggest infra additions, comprising a mix of new airports, expanded terminals, foundation stones for upcoming airports, and other related facilities.

"This project is about India's aspirations and positions the National Capital as a Gateway to New India, connecting us closer to the world and boosting our economic prospects. It creates jobs, fosters innovation, and paves the way for a brighter future for our nation. As we celebrate this milestone, let us remember that this is just the beginning. The journey ahead is filled with exciting possibilities. We will continue to innovate, collaborate, and push boundaries to ensure that Indian aviation soars to new heights," Rao concluded.

GMR Airports stands as Asia's foremost private airport operator and the world's second-largest, boasting a yearly passenger capacity exceeding 189 million. GMR Airports Limited operates as a subsidiary of GMR Airports Infrastructure Limited, according to the report.

(With Inputs from ANI)

