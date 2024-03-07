GN Saibaba released from Nagpur Central Jail after acquittal in Maoist link case: Who is he and what is the case?
Gokarakonda Naga Saibaba (54) is a former professor of Delhi University (DU), who taught English in Ram Lal Anand college before his arrest in 2014
Two days after the Bombay High Court acquitted GN Saibaba in a case involving alleged Maoist links, the former Delhi University (DU) professor was released from the Nagpur Central Jail on Thursday. This came after the high court set aside the life sentence of GN Saibaba in a Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) case and observed that the prosecution failed to prove its case against the accused.