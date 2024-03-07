Two days after the Bombay High Court acquitted GN Saibaba in a case involving alleged Maoist links, the former Delhi University (DU) professor was released from the Nagpur Central Jail on Thursday. This came after the high court set aside the life sentence of GN Saibaba in a Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) case and observed that the prosecution failed to prove its case against the accused. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"My health is very bad. I can't talk. I will have to first take medical treatment, and then only I will be able to speak," GN Saibaba said after coming out of jail.

Who is GN Saibaba? Gokarakonda Naga Saibaba (54) is a former professor of Delhi University (DU), who taught English in Ram Lal Anand college before his arrest in 2014. He has been wheelchair-bound since the age of five due to physical disability and is known for her strong opinions on politics. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As part of his political activism, GN Saibaba has been associated with various organizations like Mumbai Resistance, International League of People's Struggle, and Revolutionary Democratic Front (RDF). The RDF was banned by the Andhra Pradesh government in 2012 describing the organisation as a fascist edict.

Why was GN Saibaba arrested? GN Saibaba was first arrested in 2014, allegedly for having links with the Maoists. He approached the Bombay High Court challenging his arrest and was given bail in 2015 on medical grounds, only to go back to jail again. In 2016, the Supreme Court released him on bail.

In 2017, a trial court in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district convicted him under the sections of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The court took into consideration the alleged links between the Revolutionary Democratic Front and the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Saibaba challenged his conviction in various courts, but couldn't get bail due to stringent provisions of UAPA. The matter also became international as several global organizations came in the defence of GN Saibaba and asked the Indian government to release him due to his health condition.

Not the first time GN Saibaba has been acquitted This is not the first time GN Saibaba has been acquitted by the Bombay High Court as in October 2022, the high court set aside his life imprisonment and concluded that the proceedings before the sessions court were "null and void."

His acquittal was stayed by the Supreme Court of India, which observed that the high court had not considered the incriminating evidence against the accused. The apex court faced intense backlash for its decision to overturn the high court decision. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On 5 March 2024, the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court observed that the evidence provided by the prosecution in the case against GN Saibaba lacks technical regularity and looks "dodgy." Once again, the high court acquitted the former DU professor and he was released on Thursday.

