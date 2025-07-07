‘Go back to India….’: American hurls racist remarks at Indian-origin man — here's how he reacted | Viral Video

A shocking video of an American racially harassing an Indian-origin man has been doing the rounds on social media.

In the video, the American can be seen asking the other man to “go back to India”, and he is tired of “brown people” who are “flooding all the white countries”.

While many would have expected a heated argument to break out between the two, the Indian-origin man — who the comments were directed to — calmly responded and walked past by.

‘Oh is it…' “Why are you in my country? Why are you here? Why are you in America? I don’t like you guys here. There are too many of you guys here. Indians, you guys are flooding all the white countries, and we are tired of it. Americans are getting sick of this sh**. I want you to go back to India,” the white man bombarded the random Indian-origin man who appeared visibly confused.

The other man, however, had just a one-sentence response: “Oh, is it?”

“Alright,” he added and walked about calmly.

The American man, though, continued muttering — “Tired of this f***** brown people invading our f****** country. F***** bullshit "— all of it while filming himself.

Netizens engage in war of words The video was posted on X under the name of Abrahamic Lincoln, who captioned the post as “Anti Christian behaviors.”

Several netizens weighed in. While many supported the American, others criticised him and praised the Indian for his calm response.

“Valid question, doesn’t India have like 1.5 billion Indians? Why are they here?” posted one user.

“Make them uncomfortable whenever you see them. Make sure they know they are not welcome in our homelands,” posted another user.

Multiple users, praised the Indian man instead.

“That indian guy ignored this proud racist just like we ignore pigs,” commented one user.