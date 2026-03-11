'Go back to Ludhiana…': Supreme Court dismisses ‘AI-drafted’ PIL after cloth trader fails to explain his own petition

A cloth trader from Ludhiana who walked into India's Supreme Court armed with a PIL packed with sophisticated legal terminology could not explain a single term in it, prompting Chief Justice Surya Kant to deliver one of the court's more memorable rebukes in recent memory.

Advertisement

The Petition That Raised Immediate Red Flags The Public Interest Litigation, related to the PM Cares Fund, came before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice R Mahadevan.

From the outset, the language of the petition, dense with constitutional principles and legal nomenclature, sat uneasily with the man presenting it, Bar and Bench reported.

Also Read | SC approves passive euthanasia for 31-year-old in coma for over 12 years

The petitioner, a hosiery goods trader who had studied only until Class 12 and had never previously filed a plea before any High Court, had come directly to the Supreme Court. Chief Justice Kant's response was wry: "Bada bahaduri ka kaam kiya, seedha Ludhiana se chalke aagaye!" (Very brave of you, to have come directly from Ludhiana)

The Courtroom Exam That Exposed the Petition Suspecting the petition had been drafted by someone else, Chief Justice Kant proposed an impromptu test. "Main apka ek exam karwaunga yaha, agar apka usme 30% bhi aagaya toh main maanlunga ki petition aapne banaayi hai," he told the petitioner (If you manage to score even 30% in an English exam, I will believe this plea is yours).

Advertisement

Also Read | SC says repeated challenges by unsuccessful bidders erode IBC’s framework

When asked to explain the phrase “Fiduciary Risk of Corporate Donors”, a term used prominently in the petition, the trader was unable to offer any answer. The Chief Justice was unsparing, "Sidhu sahab yeh toh aapne kagaz pe likh rakha hai, kisi vakil ne apko likh ke diya hai"(This has been written and handed to you by some advocate).

AI Tools, a Typist and Four Jackets Cornered, the petitioner offered a candid account of how the petition came to be. He had initially approached a typist named Das in September, he said, and had subsequently drafted the plea using three or four AI tools, insisting he had done so himself because he lacked the funds to hire a lawyer.

The arrangement with the typist, he explained, had been settled not in cash but in kind: "Jo typist hai, unko 4 jackets gift kari thi, bohot ache hai woh, 1 ghante ka 1 hazaar mang rahe the" (The typist was helpful; I gifted him four jackets as I had no money, though he had asked for ₹1,000 per hour)

Advertisement

The bench directed Das to appear before it.

Supreme Court Dismisses PIL With a Sharp Warning The Supreme Court bench dismissed the petition, observing in its order that the petitioner had "filed the petition without any sense of responsibility" and had "indulged in making vague, wild, frivolous and scandalous allegations."

The court noted plainly that "the tone and manner, expressions, terminology and the so-called 'constitutional principle' cannot be the brainchild of the petitioner," though it declined to pursue a broader inquiry into who was ultimately behind the filing.

Also Read | SC stays criminal proceedings in ED case against Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

Chief Justice Kant's parting words carried the flavour of the entire exchange: "Jaao Ludhiana mein 2-3 aur sweater becho, jin logo ka kaam hai aisi petition file karna, woh nuksaan kardengay aur apka, costs lagwa ke" (Return to your business in Ludhiana; those who use you to file such petitions will ultimately have costs imposed upon you)

Advertisement

About the Author Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More ✕ Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer