Go digital! Follow these simple steps to file EPF/EPS nomination online

In this digital world, making an e-nomination is a paperless procedure since members are not obliged to visit their local EPF office and can instead submit nominations online from the comfort of their own homes.
It is compulsory to file e-nomination for the members of the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) in order to receive welfare benefits for their families. An EPF member can provide various benefits to his or her family if he or she had filed an e-nomination. These benefits include Provident Fund (PF), Pension (EPS), and insurance (EDLI) benefit, making online claim settlements upon a member's death, eligible nominees, and many others.
To submit an e-nomination, the member must first activate his UAN account on the UAN member portal and ensure that his or her UAN, Member ID, Establishment ID, Name, Date of Birth, Father/ Spouse Name, Relationship, Date of Joining, Gender, and Marital Status are all correct. The member must give one KYC detail for each nominee in order to retrieve nomination details online, and the total share for all PF / EDLI Nominees must equal 100%.
According to EPPO guidelines, members having a family can nominate any one or more of the family members as defined under the Para 2 (f) of the EPF Scheme, 1952. Member not having any family member as defined in the said Para can nominate any other person, but the nomination will become invalid in case of the member acquiring a family.
Follow these steps to file EPF nomination online
The EPFO has provided the below steps to file EPF nominations digitally on its official Twitter handle.
1) Visit the EPFO website and go to the ‘Services’ section.
2) Navigate to the ‘For Employees’ section and click on ‘Member UAN/Online Service’.
5) Now the ‘Provide Details’ tab will appear, click ‘Save’.
6) Click ‘Yes’ to update your family declaration and add the required details of your family members such as Aadhaar, Name, Date of birth, Gender, Relation, Address, Bank account details (Optional), Guardian, and passport size photograph.
7) Now click on ‘Add Family Details’ to add one or more family members.
8) Click on ‘Nomination Details’ to declare the total amount of shares and then click on ‘Save EPF Nomination’.
9) Now click ‘e-Sign’ to generate OTP and submit OTP received on your mobile number linked with Aadhaar.
10) After the EPF nominee declaration, no physical documents are required to submit by the members.
