Go digital! Follow these simple steps to file EPF/EPS nomination online

To submit an e-nomination, the member must first activate his UAN account on the UAN member portal and ensure that his or her UAN, Member ID, Establishment ID, Name, Date of Birth, Father/ Spouse Name, Relationship, Date of Joining, Gender, and Marital Status are all correct. The member must give one KYC detail for each nominee in order to retrieve nomination details online, and the total share for all PF / EDLI Nominees must equal 100%.

