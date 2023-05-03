Home / News / India /  Go First announces cancellations, furious flyers vent out anger
The sudden decision by bankrupt Go First to cancel its flights for May 3 and 4 on Tuesday left several flyers, who had booked their flights with the budget airline, confused and enraged.

The Mumbai basedairline Tuesday filed for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Delhi due to serious cash shortage.

Flyers who had booked their flights with the airlines vented out their anger, over the decision to temporarily halt operations on May 3 and May 4, on social media, expressing their displeasure over flight cancellations.

Gurvinder Singh, a passenger from Amritsar tweeted “I have my flight to Mumbai, as I reached the airport there was nobody at the counter...we asked to adjust us in other flights but airline is only talking about giving us a refund."

Another passenger Vibhor Sharma said he had booked a flight for 4-May that got cancelled. He tried multiple times to the customer care number of Go First which was not reachable. Sharma said it was official visit and hence he can’t afford such amendments.

Another fIyer seeking help from civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said she is a mother of a 3 year old and she is stranded in Pune. She had booked a Gofirst flight from Pune to Delhi 3 weeks ago. Now today, she has received a simple text msg that her flight for tomorrow is cancelled and no flight is available before the 5th.

The company said the airline was forced to ground its 28 aircraft—more than half of its fleet—due to Pratt & Whitney's (P&W) failure to supply engines. Consequently, there was a financial crisis.

“It is an unfortunate decision (filing for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings) but it had to be done to protect the interests of the company," airline CEO Kaushik Khona said.

 

