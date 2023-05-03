Go First announces cancellations, furious flyers vent out anger2 min read . Updated: 03 May 2023, 03:46 AM IST
The Mumbai basedairline Tuesday filed for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Delhi due to serious cash shortage
The sudden decision by bankrupt Go First to cancel its flights for May 3 and 4 on Tuesday left several flyers, who had booked their flights with the budget airline, confused and enraged.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×