Go First announces expansion of flight services

Go First announces expansion of flight services1 min read . 06:57 AM IST
- Mumbai-based Alliance Air had launched its operation on the Kolkata- Guwahati-Aizawl-Shillong route on August 7
Go First Airways, formerly known as Go Air, has resumed flight services on the Delhi-Kolkata-Guwahati-Aizawl route after halting it since the COVID-19 outbreak last year, an official said on Friday.
State Principal Consultant for Civil Aviation, Wing Commander J Lalhmingliana, said that the Go First flight was flagged off from Lengpui Airport in Aizawl on Thursday to mark the resumption of operation.
The airline operates on the Delhi-Kolkata-Guwahati-Aizawl route, he said.
According to Lalhmingliana, Go First Airways halted its operation in Mizoram on March 25 last year after the COVID-19 outbreak.
He said that at least four airlines -- Air India, IndiGo, Alliance Air and Go First -- are currently operating in the state.
Mumbai-based Alliance Air had launched its operation on the Kolkata- Guwahati-Aizawl-Shillong route on August 7.
