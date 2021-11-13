Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Go First announces expansion of flight services

Go First announces expansion of flight services

Go First airline's maiden flight G8 1595 departed from Srinagar's Sheikh ul-Alam International Airport around 6.30 pm
1 min read . 06:57 AM IST Livemint

  • Mumbai-based Alliance Air had launched its operation on the Kolkata- Guwahati-Aizawl-Shillong route on August 7

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Go First Airways, formerly known as Go Air, has resumed flight services on the Delhi-Kolkata-Guwahati-Aizawl route after halting it since the COVID-19 outbreak last year, an official said on Friday.

Go First Airways, formerly known as Go Air, has resumed flight services on the Delhi-Kolkata-Guwahati-Aizawl route after halting it since the COVID-19 outbreak last year, an official said on Friday.

State Principal Consultant for Civil Aviation, Wing Commander J Lalhmingliana, said that the Go First flight was flagged off from Lengpui Airport in Aizawl on Thursday to mark the resumption of operation.

State Principal Consultant for Civil Aviation, Wing Commander J Lalhmingliana, said that the Go First flight was flagged off from Lengpui Airport in Aizawl on Thursday to mark the resumption of operation.

The airline operates on the Delhi-Kolkata-Guwahati-Aizawl route, he said.

The airline operates on the Delhi-Kolkata-Guwahati-Aizawl route, he said.

According to Lalhmingliana, Go First Airways halted its operation in Mizoram on March 25 last year after the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to Lalhmingliana, Go First Airways halted its operation in Mizoram on March 25 last year after the COVID-19 outbreak.

He said that at least four airlines -- Air India, IndiGo, Alliance Air and Go First -- are currently operating in the state.

He said that at least four airlines -- Air India, IndiGo, Alliance Air and Go First -- are currently operating in the state.

Mumbai-based Alliance Air had launched its operation on the Kolkata- Guwahati-Aizawl-Shillong route on August 7.

Mumbai-based Alliance Air had launched its operation on the Kolkata- Guwahati-Aizawl-Shillong route on August 7.

 

 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!