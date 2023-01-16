Go First announces sale on domestic, international travel. Check fares, booking, travel period2 min read . 01:04 PM IST
- Go First said that the travellers can book tickets and avail of the benefits of sale between 16 to 19 January 2023
Go First airline (formerly known as Go Air) announced a 'Travel India Travel' sale on 16 January 2023. The airlines said that the travellers can book tickets and avail of the benefits of sale between 16 to 19 January 2023.
Go First airline (formerly known as Go Air) announced a 'Travel India Travel' sale on 16 January 2023. The airlines said that the travellers can book tickets and avail of the benefits of sale between 16 to 19 January 2023.
According to the Go First airline offer, the fares start at ₹1,199 for domestic flights and international at ₹6,599 for a travel period ranging from 4th February to 30th September 2023.
According to the Go First airline offer, the fares start at ₹1,199 for domestic flights and international at ₹6,599 for a travel period ranging from 4th February to 30th September 2023.
The airline said that more than one million seats are on sale and all-inclusive.
The airline said that more than one million seats are on sale and all-inclusive.
The extra benefits include--"free rescheduling and free cancellation".
The extra benefits include--"free rescheduling and free cancellation".
"Pack your bags because we are GO-ing with THE LOWEST FARES. Grab the lowest domestic fares starting at ₹1,199* only & international fares starting at ₹6,599* only and save up on flight fares for your trip!," the airline tweeted.
"Pack your bags because we are GO-ing with THE LOWEST FARES. Grab the lowest domestic fares starting at ₹1,199* only & international fares starting at ₹6,599* only and save up on flight fares for your trip!," the airline tweeted.
Last week, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued a show cause notice to the Chief Operation Officer of Go First airlines as flight G8-116 took off from Bengaluru leaving behind 55 passengers at Bangalore airport. Many air passengers took to Twitter to register their complaints against Go First.
Last week, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued a show cause notice to the Chief Operation Officer of Go First airlines as flight G8-116 took off from Bengaluru leaving behind 55 passengers at Bangalore airport. Many air passengers took to Twitter to register their complaints against Go First.
On 9 January, Go First's G8-116 took off for Delhi from Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport around 6.30 am, while about 55 passengers were kept waiting in one of the buses as the flight took off.
On 9 January, Go First's G8-116 took off for Delhi from Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport around 6.30 am, while about 55 passengers were kept waiting in one of the buses as the flight took off.
The passengers were taken in four buses to the aircraft.
The passengers were taken in four buses to the aircraft.
The passengers who left the Bangalore airport were reportedly accommodated on another flight that left four hours later, around 10 am.
The passengers who left the Bangalore airport were reportedly accommodated on another flight that left four hours later, around 10 am.
The airline has been given two weeks' time to respond to the show cause notice and based on the response, further action will be initiated.
The airline has been given two weeks' time to respond to the show cause notice and based on the response, further action will be initiated.
Go First has decided to offer all affected passengers one free ticket for travel on any domestic sector in the next 12 months.
Go First has decided to offer all affected passengers one free ticket for travel on any domestic sector in the next 12 months.
"The airline has initiated an inquiry into the incident and the matter is being investigated. All concerned staff of the roaster till the inquiry is going on," it said, adding that the airline has also issued a show cause notice to the ground handling agency concerned.
"The airline has initiated an inquiry into the incident and the matter is being investigated. All concerned staff of the roaster till the inquiry is going on," it said, adding that the airline has also issued a show cause notice to the ground handling agency concerned.