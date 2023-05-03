Go First bankruptcy: How much the airline owes to Central Bank, BoB, IDBI, Axis and Deutsche? Details here2 min read . Updated: 03 May 2023, 11:29 AM IST
Go First's total liabilities to all creditors stand at ₹114.63 billion, including dues to banks, financial institutions, vendors and aircraft lessors.
Cash-strapped Go First, which filed for bankruptcy on Tuesday, owes financial creditors a total of ₹65.21 billion, the airline stated in its bankruptcy filing.
