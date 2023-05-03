Cash-strapped Go First , which filed for bankruptcy on Tuesday, owes financial creditors a total of ₹65.21 billion, the airline stated in its bankruptcy filing.

It stated that “As of April 30, Go First Air had not defaulted on any of these dues. However, considering the present financial situation of the corporate applicant, defaults to financial creditors would be imminent."

The list of Go First's financial creditors include Central Bank of India Ltd, Bank of Baroda Ltd, IDBI Bank Ltd, Axis Bank Ltd and Deutsche Bank.

Two people familiar with the development told the news agency Reuters, the lenders were not aware of the airline's plans to file for voluntary insolvency and will meet soon to take stock of the situation.

Here's how much Go First owes to the banks:

The filing show, the Central Bank of India and Bank of Baroda have an exposure of ₹13 billion rupees, respectively under a consortium loan, while IDBI Bank has a smaller exposure of 500 million.

However, an official at the Central Bank of India to Reuters the bank's total exposure to the airline is ₹20 billion rupees.

In the case of Axis Bank, the airline has a letter of sanction of credit, the filing said, without specifying whether this credit has been availed.

A CNBC report cited Deutsche Bank has an exposure of ₹1320 crore to Go First, and also mentioned Axis Bank has an exposure of ₹30 crore

Apart from bank loans, Go First has also borrowed ₹12.92 billion under the government's emergency credit scheme introduced during the Covid crisis.

Go First's total liabilities stand at ₹ 114.63 billion

In total, the airline's total liabilities to all creditors stand at ₹114.63 billion, including dues to banks, financial institutions, vendors and aircraft lessors.

"Currently, the assets of the company are not sufficient to meet its liabilities," the airline said in the filing.

The company has defaulted on payments to operational creditors, including 12.02 billion rupees to vendors and 26.60 billion rupees to aircraft lessors.

It has received notices from lessors for termination of aircraft lease agreements and some have started actions against the company to ground or repossess aircraft, the filing said.

Six lessors have also invoked letters of credit issued to them by lenders, it said.

(With inputs from agency)