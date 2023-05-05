Go First cancels all flights till May 12, cites 'operational reasons'1 min read . Updated: 05 May 2023, 09:36 PM IST
Days after filing for voluntary insolvency, crisis-hit domestic carrier Go First has now cancelled all flights till May 12. The company cited “operational reasons” for the announcement.
