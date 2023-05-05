Home/ News / India/  Go First cancels all flights till May 12, cites 'operational reasons'
Back

Days after filing for voluntary insolvency, crisis-hit domestic carrier Go First has now cancelled all flights till May 12. The company cited “operational reasons" for the announcement.

“We regret to inform that due to operational reasons , Go First flights scheduled till 12th May 2023 have been cancelled . We apologise for the inconvenience caused by the flight cancellations . A full refund will be issued to the original mode of payment shortly," the company wrote.

More to come…

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout