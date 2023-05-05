Go First cancels all flights till May 12, cites 'operational reasons'

Days after filing for voluntary insolvency, crisis-hit domestic carrier Go First has now cancelled all flights till May 12. The company cited “operational reasons" for the announcement.
“We regret to inform that due to operational reasons , Go First flights scheduled till 12th May 2023 have been cancelled . We apologise for the inconvenience caused by the flight cancellations . A full refund will be issued to the original mode of payment shortly," the company wrote.
